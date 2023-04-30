OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. OSI Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

OSIS stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.83.

Several research firms have commented on OSIS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $37,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $2,239,285 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OSI Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

