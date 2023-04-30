Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5441 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

