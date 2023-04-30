Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.46.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE OC opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.