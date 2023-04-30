Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Holdings Increased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,155 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 116,969 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

