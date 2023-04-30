Ownership Capital B.V. Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ownership Capital B.V. trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694,855 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 6.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.99% of CoStar Group worth $312,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $101,893,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $76.95. 3,061,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,556. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

