Ownership Capital B.V. Sells 120,387 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ownership Capital B.V. cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 120,387 shares during the period. DexCom comprises 4.3% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $221,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,499 shares of company stock worth $22,655,173. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.34. 3,901,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

