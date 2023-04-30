Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.97 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.97 million and $202,224.57 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,352.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00302685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00534157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00066563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.68 or 0.00404338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,893,948 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

