Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. 114,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $153.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 198.41%. The business had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is -24.56%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

