Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Lowered to $126.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average is $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $165.72.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

