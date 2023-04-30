PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $66,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 99.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

