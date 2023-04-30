PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $66,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 99.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.