Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 206,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Trading Up 0.7 %

PKE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.08. 77,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,991. The firm has a market cap of $267.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.55. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

