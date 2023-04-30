Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stake Lowered by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Park National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Park National by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Park National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Park National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Park National from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

