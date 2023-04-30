Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $969.88 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $969.88 million and $22.76 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000675 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.