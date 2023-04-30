Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEB traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.23. 1,882,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

