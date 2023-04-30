PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $62.49 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.47.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $144,138.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,427,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $144,138.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,495.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,255 shares of company stock worth $8,104,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 173.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

