Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.31.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.08. 3,711,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Pentair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

