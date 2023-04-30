Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.08. 3,711,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

