PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.89. 4,608,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.48.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

