PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,243,900 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 4,211,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

PetroChina Price Performance

Shares of PCCYF remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Friday. 154,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,083. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

