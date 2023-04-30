Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,015,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,501,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

