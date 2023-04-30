Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Update

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

PECO stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

