Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,410 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 94,768 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $69,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $217.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

