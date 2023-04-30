Piper Sandler Lowers Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target to $10.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE MCW opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $214.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

