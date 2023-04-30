Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $66.95 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $66.95 million and $78,845.17 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00128617 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00049192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,170,570 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

