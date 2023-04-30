Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $615.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.72.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 140,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 43,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

