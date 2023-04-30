Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Plexus Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. The stock had a trading volume of 283,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,135. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.23. Plexus has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 2.1% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.