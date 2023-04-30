Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

PSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of PSNY opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

