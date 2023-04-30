Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.0 days.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

PBKOF stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

