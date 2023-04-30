Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Poseida Therapeutics Trading Up 9.5 %
NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 636,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,132. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.
Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 172.5% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 152,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 96,293 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 571.1% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 5,651.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 160,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
