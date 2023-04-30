PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Update

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PWFL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 45,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,370. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $33.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

