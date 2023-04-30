PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Up 16.4% in April

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 532,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $111,002.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $111,002.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,021 shares of company stock worth $1,571,004. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 251.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

