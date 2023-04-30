Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), reports. Primis Financial had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million.

Primis Financial Price Performance

FRST traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.85. 45,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In other Primis Financial news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $894,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,124 shares of company stock worth $286,338. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,628,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 118,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.