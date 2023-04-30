PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. PTC Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
PTC Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.
