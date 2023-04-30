Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $294.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.72. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $395.46. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

