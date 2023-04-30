PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,739 shares of company stock worth $10,245,859. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

