PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $83.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,739 shares of company stock worth $10,245,859 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,239,000 after purchasing an additional 421,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,638,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

