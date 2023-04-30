Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Puma from GBX 3,620 ($45.21) to GBX 3,180 ($39.72) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.25.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of PUMSY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.93. 6,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,114. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Puma Company Profile

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.