Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PMO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 102,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.98.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.