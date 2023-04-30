Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PMO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 102,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

