Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Williams Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMB. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

