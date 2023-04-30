Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Cut by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$9.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 187.61%.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

