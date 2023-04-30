Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. Raised by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 214.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of IAUX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

