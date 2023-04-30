Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Western Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Western Energy Services Stock Down 2.7 %

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services stock opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$86.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.21. Western Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$28.80.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

