Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.7 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 95.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.