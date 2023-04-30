Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lowered by Griffin Securities

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Griffin Securities cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $209.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $217.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,040 shares in the company, valued at $163,919,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,919,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.