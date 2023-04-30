Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Lowered by Analyst

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 140,599 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after buying an additional 735,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

