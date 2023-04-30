Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.23. Emera had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion.

Emera Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.18.

Shares of EMA opened at C$57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.63 and a 1 year high of C$64.93. The firm has a market cap of C$15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.60.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Emera’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.