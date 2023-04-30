Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Update

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 935,593 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qorvo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $121.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qorvo (QRVO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.