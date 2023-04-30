Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Update

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

