Raymond James Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $350.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $395.00 to $386.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $331.32.

ODFL opened at $320.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.68. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

