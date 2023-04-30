Raymond James Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $395.00 to $386.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $320.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.68. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

The Fly

