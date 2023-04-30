Raymond James Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$28.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.90.

Shares of ERO opened at C$26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$27.56.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.9252199 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

